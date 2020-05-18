Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan channels her inner Devi to keep busy during lockdown

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how she's keeping her busy during the lockdown.

Never Have I Ever received a roaring response from viewers ever since it released on Netflix. Marking her acting debut with the Mindly Kaling show, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan became a household name in no time. In a recent interview with NPR's Michel Martin, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan answered questions about her debut role Devi in Never Have I Ever and revealed what's keeping her busy during the lockdown. The show received critical acclaim from all corners leaving the audience demanding season 2.

The first installment of Never Have I Ever dropped almost over a month ago but it seems like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is still living her character, Devi. When asked about how she's social distancing and what's keeping her busy during this phase, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan revealed she's playing video games and learning new musical instruments to keep busy. "As of right now, lots of video games and playing piano, violin - honestly, anything that will keep me from doing nothing because I can't stand doing nothing," she said.

Well, that's quite like Devi from Never Have I Ever as we see her character playing the harp on the show. Much like Devi's character, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan does not like to stay idle and needs something or the other to keep herself busy. The 18-year-old also spoke about her South Asian identity. "Usually South Asian characters are seen as sidekicks. And, you know, sure, Devi is one story of the South Asian community. It's definitely a step forward to bring South Asian stories to light, which I think is awesome," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explained.

