Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan chooses to play Deadpool's daughter over Ms Marvel

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was asked if she would play Ms Marvel. The actress confessed she would rather play the adopted daughter od Deadpool.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has shot to fame with her debut series Never Have I Ever. The actress plays a South Indian teen growing up in the valley on the Netflix series. The actress has been lauded with compliments for her performance on the series. While fans cannot wait to see her return to the series for another season, the actress recently revealed she wanted to star in a superhero movie. In a recent interview, Maitreyi revealed she would love to feature in a Deadpool movie.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Maitreyi revealed she wants to play Deadpool's adopted daughter in a Deadpool movie. "Trust me, I'd love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much," she confessed before she added, "I could be the daughter of Deadpool or apprentice or something!"

She penned her own subplot to fit herself into the Marvel movie. "Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense -- Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes," she suggested. While she has some ideas for Deadpool, Maitreyi is against starring in Ms Marvel. She believes that the superhero, who is a Pakistani from her roots, should ideally be played by someone from the country or background.

"Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I'm Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn't want to see a Pakistani girl playing [her]. I would say, 'Really? You couldn't find anybody who was Tamil?' So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn't be fair," she said.

Maitreyi does make sense! Would you like to see Maitreyi in a Deadpool movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

