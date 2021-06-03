‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to headline an upcoming Rom-Com ‘The Netherfield Girls’

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennett in the Jane Austen adaptation of the Pride and Prejudice movie titled The Netherfield Girls.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who garnered a lot of praise and popularity for playing the character of Devi Vishwakumar in a popular web series ‘Never Have I Ever’ has bagged her first leading part in a feature film. The 19-year-old girl will be headlining a fresh and contemporary adaptation of literary pedigree ‘Pride and Prejudice. Maitreyi will portray the character of Lizzie Bennett, who is the protagonist of Jane Austen’s classic novel. The character of the film meets a guy who she believes is a Mr. Wrong for her as a romantic life partner but he eventually turns out to be a Mr. Right.

The modern adaptation will be directed by Becca Gleason who has written the film with Temple Hill Entertainment producing. According to a report in Variety, The movie is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the spirit of the Emma Stone teen comedy “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” The film may have a slightly romantic comedy tonality to it with a breezy narrative and a strong performance by Maitreyi, who has already proved her acting prowess with the Mindy Kaling created ‘Never Have I Ever’ that released in April 2020 on an OTT platform and became an instant hit.

Becca Gleason’s first feature film titled ‘Summer ‘ 03’ received much critical acclaim and her powerful voice as a filmmaker was visible in the intense narrative where Joey King’s character as a teenager is grappling with her grandmother’s death, premiered at South by Southwest in 2018. Most recently, Gleason was a consulting producer on the upcoming Amazon series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The Netherfield Girls will debut on an OTT platform and the release date is not announced yet.

