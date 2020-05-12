Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani talks about South Asian representation and breaking out in Hollywood

Never Have I Ever fame Richa Moorjani who plays Kamala in the American series has opened up on various facets related to her personal and professional life in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Read on to know more.

It’s been just three weeks since the first season of Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix and fans worldwide are already eager for a second season—and rightfully so. Never Have I Ever shares the stories of three different South Asian women and this has been practically unheard of in Hollywood. We had a chance to chat with Richa Moorjani who portrays Kamala on the show and we talked about everything right from Madhuri Dixit to arranged marriages. Richa Moorjani is paving the way for many more stories like and unlike Kamala’s to be shared on the big screen and we can’t wait! Here are a few highlights from our conversation.

How has it felt as an actress to be on a show that is championing representation and providing comfort during this uncertain time?

I knew how important it was as an actor and as a South Asian woman in this country to have a show like this and to be on it was a dream come true. The messages we have got and the response we have got have been really humbling. It feels great as an actor and as a person to know that I was a part of something that has given so many people a feeling of solace. It’s been cathartic for people and I am just so glad that people have received it so well!

Do you connect more with Devi’s character or Kamala’s?

Honestly, I felt very connected to Kamala’s character because she’s closer to my age first of all. And I know as a South Asian woman how it feels to feel the pressure of society and family—things like getting married at a certain time and having kids at a certain time. All of those things sometimes feel like they’re more of a priority to the people in your life than to your career or what your ambitions and dreams are. I think that’s something that many of us, not just South Asian women but many women feel growing up in this country or outside of this country. I connected to that and also the feeling of moving across the world to pursue something. I actually moved from here (the US) to Bombay to pursue acting for a little while. There’s a lot of Kamala that I really connect with.

Do you have a preference between acting in Bollywood or Hollywood?

I mean this (the US) is my home. I grew up here and I’ve been in this industry longer but that being said, I consider India my second home and moving there was one of the best things I ever did in my life. I was there for about two years from 2013-2015. I wasn’t there for long enough to really immerse myself in the industry for as long as I have here but I did learn a lot and I met a lot of amazing people. I grew up watching Bollywood movies. It’s what inspired me to become an actor in the first place because growing up in this country, there was virtually no representation when it came to seeing people who looked like me in Hollywood. I gravitated a lot more towards Bollywood when I was growing up, and as an actor that’s what I wanted to do. I went there (Bombay) and it was a little difficult for me being an outsider. Like Devi, I go there and I am Indian but I feel like an outsider at times. Over here (the US) it’s the same thing. I am American but I feel like an outsider at times. I wouldn’t say that I have a preference because honestly I love both but maybe it is a little bit easier for me here (the US) because it’s my home and I just know the industry better.

How do you think the western world perceives arranged marriage and how do you think Never Have I Ever has tried to change it?

Arranged marriage is such a broad topic. For so long in Hollywood when it comes to representation with arranged marriage storylines, it’s typically been seen as this really oppressive, negative thing that is forcing two people who are completely wrong for each other to be together. So I think that for people who are not familiar with the concept of arranged marriage, mostly non-South Asians, they’ve seen it as a bad thing. I think this show did a good job showing the whole arranged marriage thing in a different light. At first, when you find out about Kamala having this prospective husband, it does seem like he’s going to be this horrible person that she doesn’t want to be with and she’s going to have to fight to stay with Steve. But then you see that as the series progresses even Nalini (Poorna Jagganathan), her aunt, has a conversation with her in the episode when she meets him (Prashanth) and says ‘No one is forcing you to do anything. We’re only here to guide you.’ I think that was a really important moment showing where parents and people from that generation are coming from.

To find out more about Richa’s adventures as Kamala, if she’s “Team Steve” or “Team Prashant,” and to get the scoop on season two, watch the full interview on our @pinkvillaUSA Instagram!

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani OPENS up on whether the series will get a Season 2)

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×