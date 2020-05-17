Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa turn into Bollywood divas & dance to a Punjabi track

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani dance it out at Never Have I Ever season 1's wrap party.

Looks like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani partied all night long after wrapping up the shooting for Never Have I Ever. Well, they deserve it! Recently, Richa Moorjani who played the role of Kamala in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever shared a throwback video of herself and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi from Never Have I Ever's wrap up party and it is making us want to hit the club right now.

Seems like both the actresses are having a lot of fun channelising their inner Bollywood divas as they dance to a Punjabi track. Well, its rightly believed that Indians can't end the party without a Punjabi track being played at the club. "We asked for a Bollywood song and of course we got Punjabi MC - but nonetheless the party got way more fun. @neverhaveiever Season 1 wrap party @netflix @maitreyiramakrishnan @asekar95 @poornagraphy," Richa Moorjani captioned her post.

Poorna Jagannathan who played the role of Nalini, Devi's strict mother in the show too seems to be partying her heart out. Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix on April 27 and started trending on number 1 spot in no time. The show follows the story of Devi, an American Indian girl with ultimate teenage problems. Coping with losing her father, getting into her dream university, impressing her crush, and much more, Never Have I Ever is a must on everyone's watchlist.

