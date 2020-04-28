X
Never Have I Ever Twitter Reviews: Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy series gives viewers a laugh riot

Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever wins the internet with positive reviews.
Netflix's new comedy series Never Have I Ever released on April 27 and received positive reviews from the viewers and critics. The Mindy Kaling show is a high school comedy narrating the story of a nerdy Indian American girl who faces several ups and downs in the process of getting into her dream university. Losing her father, trying to impress her mom, friendship issues, and guy problems, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's performance as Devi Vishwakumar is incredible!

Besides Maitreyi Ramakrishnan playing the lead, the show also stars Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and others in pivotal roles. The Mindy Kaling directorial Never Have I Ever released a day ago and is winning the internet with positive reviews. The series is not only a laughter riot but is also an emotional rollercoaster taking viewers through Devi's journey. Many viewers have posted their reviews on their Twitter handle.

Check it out:

"I related to Netflix’s Never Have I Ever on a spiritual level ! ! this. show," a user wrote. "Just finished watching Never Have I Ever on Netflix Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes...So interesting.... Will be recommending this series to y'all Red heart #NeverHaveIEver," wrote another. A viewer also tweeted, "Just finished watching Never Have I Ever on @netflix and @ramakrishnannn did such a great job as Devi!! So proud to see this kind of #representation onscreen. Also, any U2 song is always a great choice."

Check out more reviews:

