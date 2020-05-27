Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan & others send birthday wishes to Richa Moorjani

Never Have I Ever actress Richa Moorjani is showered with birthday wishes by her co-stars Maitreyi Ramakrisnan, Poorna Jagannathan and others as she turns a year older. Check out their posts.

Never Have I Ever actress Richa Moorjani aka Kamala has been showered with birthday wishes by her co-stars, fans, and loved ones. The stunning beauty has become an overnight sensation post her stint in the American coming of age comedy-drama in which she portrays the role of an Indian girl who resides with her cousin and aunt in California. The talented actress has given stellar performances in other shows too like Big Time Rush, 9-1-1, and The Mindy Project.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays the lead protagonist Devi in Never Have I Ever, has wished Moorjani on her birthday by sharing a hilarious picture of the two of them on Instagram. She also adds in the same post about her plans to go shopping for thigh-high boots with Richa. Poorna Jagannathan who plays Devi’s mom Nalini in the series has also shared a candid picture with Richa thereby sending her greetings. Not only that but she also praises the latter and calls her a fierce person.

Check out their posts below:

Check out the birthday wishes sent by a few other friends of Richa below:

Never Have I Ever which released in an online streaming platform on April 27, 2020 has received tremendous response from the audience. It chronicles around the life of a teen girl Devi, a high school student with her own sets of dreams and aspirations. Apart from Richa, Maitreyi, and Poorna, the series also features Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ramona Young, Niecy Nash, Jae Suh Park, Darren Barnet, and others in significant roles.

(ALSO READ: Richa Moorjani shares BTS pictures with her Never Have I Ever co stars; Says she's 'Team Baxton')

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×