Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani & Poorna Jagannathan's candid moments in a throwback VIDEO is worth a watch

Never Have I Ever has created quite an uproar post its release on Netflix for all the right reasons. The American coming of age comedy-drama chronicles around the life of a 15-year old girl Devi who lives in California with her mom and cousin sister. It features a stellar and impressive cast including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Sendhil Ramamurthy and others in the lead roles. With speculations high about the series getting a season 2, the star cast often shares fond memories on social media.

For instance, Richa Moorjani who plays Kamala in the series has recently shared a throwback video in which she indulges in some fun banter with co-star Poorna Jagannathan. The two ladies are seen taking a ride to the Universal Studios with Iqbal Theba and Rushi Kota who also play pivotal roles in the same. Richa and Poorna dole out major BFF goals as they twin in white outfits. The former hilarious states at the beginning of the video that they are having a rocky start that day implying the ride that they took till the studio campus.

Check out the throwback video below:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Richa Moorjani had earlier revealed that there is a strong chance for the series getting a second season. The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her role as Kamala in the same. She has further revealed other things including the fact that she is a die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit and that she is a trained Kathak dancer herself.

