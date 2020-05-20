Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani is a sight to behold as she grooves to 'Nagada Sang Dhol' in a VIDEO

Never Have I Ever actress Richa Moorjani has recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to the beats of 'Nagada Sang Dhol.' Check it out.

There is hardly anyone who does not know the very gorgeous Richa Moorjani. The actress has been garnering a lot of praise of late for her stellar performance in the American series Never Have I Ever. She portrays the role of Kamala, a Ph.D. scholar who lives with her family in California. Overall, Richa Moorjani has won millions of hearts not only because of her acting prowess but also her utter beauty, beautiful attires in the series, and suave nature.

Recently, the stunning diva has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is worth a watch for all her fans and followers. Richa is seen grooving to the beats of the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela in the video. Clad in beautiful orange-colored co-ords, the actress dances like a pro and is sure to leave everyone awestruck with her moves. She adds a hilarious note related to the series that reads, “Kamala’s audition for Preethi’s (@joyakazi) Macy’s Day Parade performance. She fell off the Ziplock float and wasn’t invited to dance at Ganesh Puja.”

Check out the video below:

Well, this leaves us eagerly waiting to see Kamala’s amazing dance moves in the second season of the series given that it happens soon. As of now, no confirmation has been made about Never Have I Ever getting a season 2 so patience is what will keep the fans going as of now. The American coming of age drama series features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young and others in the lead roles.

