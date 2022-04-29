Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 Ep 1, 2 Review: Nakuul Mehta & Anya Singh are delightful as lovers-turned-foes

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias, Sapna Pabbi, Jaaved Jaferi, Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar

Director: Harsh Dedhia

Streaming platform: ZEE5

Never Kiss Your Best Friend (NKYBF) is back with another season. NKYBF 2 picks up right where the first season ended, where best friends turned lovers Tanie Brar (Anya Singh) and Sumer Singh Dhillon (Nakuul Mehta) part their ways. Call it fate (or the writers’ and maker’s very conscious decision), they stumble upon each other once again in London.

Although both have ostensibly moved on, Sumer and Tanie’s pasts still lurk close behind them, as they end up working for the same production company. The story introduces two new characters, Lavanya (Sarah Jane Dias) and Karan (Karan Wahi). While the former is the owner of the production company and hires Tanie as a writer for the web series, and Sumer as the director of the same, Karan plays the role of an actor.

One thing that remains consistent from the first season of NKYBF is its production value. It’s nothing less than a Bollywood rom-com packed into a web-series. The wonderful London streets, the catchy open credits song, the rich-people-working-and-living-in-rich-spaces, they have it all, which add to the vibrancy of the show. Moreover, each episode is about half an hour-long, making it an easy and uniformly-paced watch.

Nakuul and Anya’s on-screen chemistry makes them a delightful watch. Like the previous season, Anya’s character Tanie constantly breaks the fourth wall and talks to the camera, and in extension, to the audience, making the experience all the more engaging. Anya delivers her lines charmingly, and her expressive face adds to it. Nakuul Mehta is confident in each frame, and has an ease about him, making his acting look very close to real life.

In the little screen time that they get in the first two episodes, Sarah and Karan are both impressive. Jaaved Jaferi as Bittu Mama lights up the screen with his familiar charm and comic timing.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 story is by novelists Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Datta, along with MIshkka Shekhawat. Directed by Harsh Dedhia, the show is produced by 11:11 productions. The two episodes that I watched for this review were quite fun and light-hearted in manner. This millennial story about romance, heartbreak, friendship, betrayal, and aspirations, can be a binge-worthy show this week if you are looking for a break from the several crime thrillers and dark comedies on OTT.

Watch the trailer of Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 below:

How far will the new characters Karan and Lavanya’s presence change the equation between Sumer and Tanie? You will have to watch the show to find out.

