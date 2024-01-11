'Never tried to demean': Park Seo Joon REACTS to 'insulting' allegations leveled after Gyeongseong Creature premiere

Park Seo Joon, following the successful conclusion of the hit drama alongside Han So Hee, responded to allegations that Gyeonseong Creature was disrespectful to Korea's independence fighters. Addressing the accusations, Park Seo Joon stated that he never intended to demean anyone.

In response to allegations that the recent K-Drama Gyeongseong Creature insulted Korea's independence fighters, lead actor Park Seo Joon addressed the criticism during an interview with K-media outlet OSEN on January 11.

Despite the drama's widespread popularity among international fans, Gyeongseong Creature faced criticism for its perceived lack of chemistry, and some viewers finding it dull. Park Seo Joon, however, maintained a positive outlook amid the discourse, stating, "I have never been a part of a project that didn't receive mixed reactions. There are always fans who are disappointed, just as there are fans who enjoy the project."

A key point of contention among viewers was the show's nuanced portrayal of good and evil, particularly in its depiction of Japanese occupiers and Korean independence fighters. Park Seo Joon addressed this, explaining that his character, Jang Tae Sang, may claim disinterest in the independence movement, but his mother was an independence fighter, and he believes that, in his heart, Tae Sang is one as well. Throughout the series, Tae Sang prioritizes protecting the people of Bon Jeong Street, showing a complex character arc beyond initial impressions.

Refuting claims of insult towards the independence fighters, Park Seo Joon clarified, "I never tried to demean the independence fighters while filming, but seeing these reactions, I realized it might be portrayed that way. I don't believe that the K-Drama insults the independence fighters. They are the reason why I am alive today."

More details about Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature is a South Korean web series that unfolds its gripping narrative in the spring of 1945, a tumultuous period during the Japanese occupation of Korea when Gyeongseong, the former name for Seoul, was entrenched in its darkest era. The series, created by Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Chung Dong Yoon and Roh Young Sub, features an ensemble cast led by Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Soo Hyun.

The first season, released on Netflix on December 22, 2023, presents a tale of individuals fighting fiercely at the border between life and death. Divided into two parts, with Part 1 launching on December 22, 2023, and Part 2 on January 5, 2024, the narrative centers around two young adults confronting a mysterious creature born of greed during a time of intense historical significance.

As the series transitions into its second season, set in present-day Seoul, the focus shifts to the characters Ho Jae and Yoon Chae Ok. They delve into the unfinished relationships, fate, and the intricate ties to the past evil in Gyeongseong.

