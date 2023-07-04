Nevertheless actress Han So Hee’s agency quickly refutes dating rumors with model Chae Jong Seok

Han So Hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, promptly dismissed the recent dating rumors involving the actress and YG KPlus model Chae Jong Seok on July 4 KST. They clarified the rumors saying that it is completely false and that the two stars involved are only good friends.

Han So Hee’s side quick to deny her dating rumors

In recent days, there have been online rumors suggesting that actress Han So Hee and model Chae Jong Seok are romantically involved, primarily based on the similarities in their Instagram posts. Netizens have observed that both individuals frequently wore matching clothing, visited the same places, and even coincidentally traveled to Paris around the same period. However, 9ato Entertainment has dismissed these claims.

A spokesperson from Han So Hee's agency, 9ato, addressed the circulating rumors by emphasizing that there is no truth to the dating speculations involving Han So Hee and Chae Jong Seok. The representative clarified that the two individuals are indeed close friends. In an official statement on July 4, 9ato Entertainment firmly denied the relationship rumors.

Where did this all start?

The rumors began when netizens noticed what they considered to be a 'Lovestagram' between Han So Hee and Chae Jong Seok. This involved the two individuals posting pictures on social media that seemed to be taken at similar locations or featuring similar items, leading some to speculate about a potential romantic connection.

About Han So Hee

Han So Hee, the 29-year-old actress is well known for her roles in My Name, Soundtrack, Nevertheless, Undercover, World Of The Married, and Abyss. Recently, it is worth noting that Han So Hee is currently in discussions, along with Kim Seon Ho, to take on roles in the upcoming drama by the Hong Sisters. She is also confirmed to star alongside Jungkook in his debut digital solo Seven.

