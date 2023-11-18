Nevertheless, My Name, and more; Pick birthday girl Han So Hee's best drama

As Han So Hee marks her 29th birthday on November 18, her journey in the K-drama world, from debut to recent projects, reflects a tapestry of remarkable performances across various genres. Swiftly becoming a celebrated and accomplished figure, her versatility and acting prowess have solidified her position in the industry in a remarkably short time.

Born as Lee So Hee in South Korea’s Ulsan, Han So Hee has efficiently pulled off a variety of roles since her official debut in 2017. First seen in SHINee’s Tell Me What To Do music video in 2016, she rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the 2020 JTBC drama The World of the Married. Since then, the My Name star has continued to shine in the world of K-drama.

Han So Hee was last seen as BTS’ Jungkook’s love interest in the official music video for his super hit solo track Seven. Fans now highly anticipate seeing her alongside Marvel’s star Park Seo Joon in Gyeongseong Creature, slated to hit the screens in December 2023.

Pick your favorite Han So Hee drama from the poll below.

