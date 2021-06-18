Nevertheless PD REVEALS what prompted her to cast Song Kang & Han So Hee in lead roles for webtoon based drama

Director Kim Ga Ram shares the moment she read I Know But, she thought of Han So Hee and Song Kang. Read on to find out.

They say some roles and characters choose you instead of you making the choice, and this adage holds very true for the Song Kang and Han So Hee, the lead stars of the upcoming drama, Nevertheless. Nevertheless also called I Know But is an upcoming romance drama based on the eponymous webtoon. The drama features Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn and Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi who promise themselves that they will not fall in love with each other, nevertheless, they do.

In a recent press conference for the drama that was broadcast live on Naver TV at 2 pm KST on the 18th, director Kim Ga Ram confessed that the moment she read the webtoon, she pictured Song Kang and Han So Hee in the lead roles. She believes that both the actors bring their own charm to the characters and yet blend seamlessly with the existing personality of the fictional character. She feels that Han So Hee and Yoo Na Bi were one during filming. Han So Hee agreed in affirmation and stated that she resonates with Yoo Na Bi a lot. On the other hand, Song Kang added his own flavour to Jae Uhn and viewers will be able to see the webtoon character come alive on screen!

Further, Song Kang revealed that he lost five kilos to look like a hip university student. He revealed that since the character has a sharp vibe, he lost a little weight to look fitter and sharper on the screen as well. Nevertheless promises romance, heartbreak and burning passion through a roller-coaster ride full of emotions. It premieres on June 19 at 7:30 pm IST on JTBC and Netflix.

