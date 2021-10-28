‘Nevertheless’ star Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Joo Hyun set as leads in the upcoming sports romance drama

KBS 2TV's new drama 'Going To You At A Speed of 493km' which is scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of 2022, is a refreshing drama about a crackling sports romance in the badminton business. The drama stars Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Joo Hyun who will be falling in love with each other soon!

In the midst of this, on October 28, Park Joo Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop were confirmed as male and female protagonists, drawing attention. The meeting of the two actors, who made a mark on the public with their unique acting and charm in each work, is already gathering anticipation. First, Park Joo Hyun takes on the role of Park Tae Yang, a badminton player whose life is all about sports. Park Taeyang , who has a strong smashing ability, was a promising Olympic prospect, but suddenly left the world of badminton due to a mysterious incident. After joining the business team Eunice and holding a badminton club for the first time in three years, he plans to rekindle his passion with the goal of reaching his prime.

Chae Jong Hyeop will play the role of Park Tae Joon, a player who views badminton as just a profession. Park Tae Joon in the play is a person who dreams of a comfortable life after retirement, but is cut off from the city hall team and joins the business team Eunice. The narrative of Park Tae Joon, who changes little by little as a player and as a person after meeting Taeyang Park here, is expected to stimulate the interest of viewers.

Chae Jong Hyeop, who debuted in the drama 'Stove League' last year, is an actor who has received attention for his warm visuals and stable acting skills. Since then, he has built a solid filmography by appearing in 'Sisyphus', 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant', and 'Nevertheless'. With this work, we are looking forward to what kind of enthusiasm and presence he will show as he challenges himself as a terrestrial protagonist for the first time. Above all, the chemistry between the two actors, Park Joo Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, will attract viewers' attention. Attention is paid to the performance of those who will show a thrilling romance as well as a thrilling match by working together in a mixed doubles team.

