‘Nevertheless’ star Chae Jong Hyeop to lead the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Unlock the Boss’

On January 12th, a representative from the entertainment industry announced that Chae Jong Hyeop will appear in the KT Studio Genie original drama 'Unlock the Boss' (written by Kim Hyung Min and directed by Lee Chul Ha). 'Unlock the Boss' is a drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name serialized on Naver. It tells the story of a boss who is trapped in a smartphone and a man who finds out the truth after picking up the smartphone.

Chae Jong Hyeop will play Park In Seong, a young man who picks up a mysterious smartphone and changes his life. Expectations are high as he will go to work as an interim president to save Kim Seon Joo, the president, and confront danger.

Chae Jong Hyeop is an actor who has impressed viewers with his stable acting skills and visuals since his debut in 'Stove League'. Previously, he was active in 'Sisyphus: The Myth' and 'Nevertheless', respectively, and was selected as the main character in 'The Witch's Diner'. As he built up a solid filmography, he was cast as the main character of 'Going To You At A Speed of 493km' and took the lead in the first terrestrial TV show.

‘Going To You At A Speed of 493km’ is a refreshing drama about a crackling sports romance in the badminton business. Chae Jong Hyeop will be falling for ‘Mouse’ star Park Joo Hyun’s character Park Taeyang.

