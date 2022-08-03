‘Nevertheless’ star Han So Hee suffers injury to face while on set for her upcoming drama with Park Seo Joon

Popular K-drama actress Han So Hee was revealed to have suffered an injury to her face while filming for upcoming K-drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’. The earliest reports came in while the actress was being taken to the emergency room for treatment. Han So Hee is said to have sustained an injury to her face while filming a complex action scene. The same is said to have been near her eyes and so a surgery is under consideration.

Soon after, an official from her agency 9ato Entertainment responded to the reports saying, “Today (August 3), Han So Hee suffered a facial injury while filming ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Fortunately, it’s not a major injury. She’s not in a state where she requires surgery.” The agency further confirmed that they will be keeping a close eye on her developments since it is a facial injury. Han So Hee will be taking rest for recovery; however, no major changes to the shooting schedule have been reported.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is a drama set in the spring of 1945 and is the story of two adults who will face off against a creature to be able to survive. In the drama, Han So Hee will play the role of Yoon Chae Ok, a woman who searches for missing people. She used to always travel with her father during her childhood, through Manchuria and Shanghai. Yoon Chae Ok is skilled in the use of knives, guns and other weapons for her survival. Park Seo Joon will join her as Jang Tae Sang, a rich man from Bukchon.

