Nevertheless star Han So Hee ‘teased’ on village bus in new update; fans spot her friends debunking confusion

Han So Hee's recent Instagram post has sparked confusion. The video depicts her on a village bus where men appear to be harassing her. However, they are actually Korean men who are her friends, seen laughing around her. Many fans have clarified this misunderstanding since the video's release.

Han So Hee’s Instagram update causes confusion

On July 4, Han So Hee posted a video on her Instagram showing her riding a village bus, a unique experience for a top celebrity. The upbeat music accompanies her joyful ride as her hair flows through the wind. However, controversy arose due to the actions of individuals surrounding Han So Hee, some of whom appeared to be foreigners.

In the video, one man could be seen mockingly saying something to the actress while another seemed to laugh at her. In the video, one man turns to glance at Han So Hee with a smile, while another gestures to catch her attention.

Han So Hee briefly looks at him before returning her focus to the scenery outside the window. The actress is seen ignoring the men in the video, which leads to confusion among viewers about their identity and what is happening.

Fans later clarified that the men initially thought to be foreigners are actually Koreans and are Han So Hee's friends, with whom she has been photographed before. They dispelled the confusion, explaining that these men seen in her Instagram video were simply enjoying a joyful ride with the actress.

Advertisement

More about Han So Hee

On April 29, it was officially announced that Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo will co-star in the upcoming drama Project Y (working title). Project Y is a noir drama set in Seoul’s Gangnam district, revolving around the daring plan of two friends of the same age to steal 8 billion won (approximately 5.8 million USD) worth of gold bars and disappear without a trace.

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo, who are of the same age in real life, are expected to showcase their chemistry and portray the bond of friendship or womance in their roles as same-age friends in the series.

Also on April 2, a source from SHOWBOX, the production company of Delusion (literal title), announced that discussions regarding Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's involvement in the upcoming project have been suspended. Despite this, the production of Delusion will continue without their participation. This decision follows the controversy surrounding Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri, related to dating rumors involving the actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri's relationship timeline explained: A complete breakdown