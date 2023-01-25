Nevertheless star Han So Hee vows to ‘never drink again’ in hilarious new photos

Han So Hee is a South Korean model and actress who has wowed audiences time and again with her role selections and her acting. She continues to be a mesmerising presence in the South Korean acting industry even though she only debuted in 2017. Now, the star has shared photos from what her new year looked like and it's every bit the fun person she is known to be. What did Han So Hee do for Seollal 2023?

As the nation took a step back to rest a little, spend time with family and replenish during the Seollal holidays, actress Han So Hee also seems to have returned to her close ones as well. Sharing an update with her fans through her personal Instagram, the actress revealed that she spent two days only eating, sleeping and playing games with her younger sibling. Also sharing photos of the two wearing matching ‘couple’ pyjamas she gave a glimpse of all the food she had during the weekend.

Her next post left her fans in splits as she showed them her goofy side. Captioned, “And I’ll never drink alcohol again.”, photos from what seemed to be a fun night with her loved ones were seen. The first one showed her lying down under a blanket and game blocks lay on her. The next was a funny video where she was sprawled on what appeared to be a porch with sunglasses covering her face and someone coming in from the side to put a jacket on her to shield her from the cold. Fans called her ‘cute’ and said ‘mood’ in response to her humorous self.