‘Nevertheless’ star Lee Ho Jung joins Kim Nam Gil in the upcoming drama ‘Bandit: The Sound of Knife’

Lee Ho Jung has been cast as the female lead known as Un Nyeon Yi in Netflix's new original 'Bandit: The Sound of Knife' which is an action melodrama action drama set in the 1920s in which the people of Joseon, who were deprived of their home and expelled, send a refreshing shot to Japan.

Un Nyeon Yi is born as the daughter of a peasant and grows up to be a sharpshooter in order to take revenge on the person who killed her parents. She used to take up her gun for revenge, but now she is a person who takes up her gun to protect people.

Lee Ho Jung is a model-turned-actor who made her face known to the public through the movie 'Midnight Runners'. In the movie 'The Battle of Jangsari' and the drama 'Nevertheless', she received attention for her relatively stable performance. In particular, she showed an unconventional performance as a star character in the movie 'Hostage'. Also, attention is focused on Lee Ho Jung, who was cast as the first female lead since her debut.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Yoo Young, and Lee Hyun Wook were previously cast in 'Bandit: The Sound of Knife'. The actual filming will start next year. The release date is undecided. It will be the second half of 2022 at the earliest. At the latest, it is expected to be in the first half of 2023.

