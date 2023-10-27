Nevertheless, Sweet Home and more; pick your favorite K-drama starring Song Kang

Song Kang, born on April 23, 1994, is a popular South Korean actor. In 2015, Song Kang debuted as the main lead in the short series Hello Spring. He ventured into television with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy series The Liar and His Lover, starring Red Velvet Joy. From 2017 to 2019, he appeared in various small roles until he landed a significant role in Love Alarm, which made him rise to fame.

In 2018, the actor’s talent was recognized when he received a nomination for the Male Rookie Award at the 12th SBS Entertainment Awards. Despite being relatively new to the entertainment industry, Song Kang has shown his dedication and skill as an actor, earning recognition for his work. From the iconic Nevertheless to the scary Sweet Home, pick your favorite K-drama starring Song Kang from the poll below.

K-drama starring Song Kang

Nevertheless, it narrates the tale of a romantic relationship between a man who finds relationships bothersome but enjoys flirting and a woman who desires to date but remains skeptical about the concept of love.

Sweet Home tells the story of a group of people who must struggle to survive as humans transform into savage monsters. A troubled teenager and his neighbors fight not only to stay alive but also to retain their humanity in the face of this horrifying apocalypse.

Love Alarm portrays a world where an app notifies people if someone nearby has romantic feelings for them. In this setting, Kim Jojo navigates the ups and downs of young love while also dealing with her own personal challenges.

Navillera depicts the tale of a 70-year-old man with a dream and a 23-year-old man with a unique talent who come together to overcome the difficulties of life and embark on the journey of becoming ballet dancers, supporting each other along the way.

Forecasting Love and Weather narrates the tale of a hard-working forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker who both work inside a national weather service. Amidst their work on predicting weather patterns, they discover that love can be just as unpredictable and challenging to forecast as different weather.

