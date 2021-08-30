Nevertheless' webtoon artist reveals THESE two celebrities were the inspiration for Yoo Na Bi & Park Jae Eon

Song Kang and Han So Hee starter 'Nevertheless' concluded recently but it isn't an easy drama to forget. Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, 'Nevertheless' is a charming romance drama that centres around Park Jae Eon (Song Kang) who indulges in casual flirting and is a smooth operator when it comes to women. On the other hand, Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) is a simple and naive girl who has given up on love after her ex-boyfriend cheats on her. The two meet on a blind date and nevertheless, begin a romantic relationship.

Recently, the original artist for the hit webtoon-turned-drama, revealed that the female lead in the webtoon, Yoo Na Bi, was loosely based on Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon. On the other hand, the artist also shared that she based the character, Park Jae Eon, on the Japanese actor, Kentaro Sakaguchi. Surprisingly, Song Kang and Han So Hee, who eventually played the lead characters, don't look like Taeyeon and Kentaro Sakaguchi at all. Nevertheless, pun intended, they totally looked the part and delivered a stunning performance.

On August 21, the romance drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee, which has earned modest ratings throughout its run, saw its viewership rise slightly for its final episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of 'Nevertheless' scored an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent.

