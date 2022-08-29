New allegedly LEAKED photo of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes the internet by storm

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been the center of attention for their fans for the past many days. The K-pop stars have been embroiled in dating rumors for a few months now and new supposed photos of them together keep popping up every now and then to further fuel the rumors.

Reportedly, a new leaked photo has hit the internet and the ARMYs as well as BLINKs are once again working their detective skills to figure out if it's real. On August 28, the same Twitter account that has been notoriously linked with the dating rumors once again shared a new image where BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie can be seen snapping a selfie.

This time, the two are in matching Winnie the Pooh couple T-shirts in black and white. A bucket hat on Jennie and a baseball cap on V’s head as well as masks keep them hidden. Check out the photo that has allegedly been taken by the BLACKPINK member.

As of now, neither of the artist’s agencies have responded to the claims of their romance and the new update with this photo. It is not known if the said selfie is real or fake just like the previous few images that were shared with the fans, many of whom believe that professional editing skills have been used on the stars to put them together.

Previously YG Entertainment responded to the rumors by saying that they have no comments once and with BLACKPINK ongoing overseas schedule the next time. BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to say anything on the matter. Meanwhile, the two are currently in the US for their respective schedules.

What do you think? Are V and Jennie dating?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were together in LA? BTS ARMY and BLINKs call fluke on a photo of K-pop stars