New BLACKPINK song dropping soon? Fans speculate as BLACKPINK THE GAME teases THE GIRLS release

Many rumors fly as BLACKPINK THE GAME puts out a ‘14 Days Attendance Event Celebrating THE GIRLS Release’ section in the game, leading fans to believe the song will be released on June 29th or 30th. One fan took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the game, and the fans are shocked that there are no teasers or confirmation about it. Hopefully, YG Entertainment will be sharing some confirmation soon.

BLACKPINK THE GAME:

On June 16th, Korea's leading idol game developer Takeone Company made the announcement that BLACKPINK THE GAME would undergo its first-ever large-scale update and introduce new content. Bakery is the theme of the BLACKPINK photo card that was made available in the game. It is an exclusive concept image and video that was made just for the game. Puzzles and content can be enjoyed simultaneously by users, providing a unique experience. The competition content known as 'Live Challenge' is a real-time competition in which users are expected to engage in fierce battles and rankings are established based on cumulative results when victory conditions are met with group members during a particular season. The game's OST teaser, THE GIRLS, has more than 7.23 million views on YouTube and was posted on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel. It is a short video that only introduces the track. In the future, TakeOne Company intends to release only the music video for the OST, which features BLACKPINK singing directly in the game.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

On her personal Instagram account, Jisoo shared several photos with the caption 'Visiting Sydney' on June 18th. Jisoo draws attention to himself by taking a commemorative photo at a Sydney landmark in the joint photo. In a different image, Jisoo and Rosé are shown standing side by side and forming a large heart, creating a cozy atmosphere. Only Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé took part in the BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' world tour, which took place in Osaka, Japan, on June 3 and 4, due to Jisoo's diagnosis of COVID-19. Jisoo is a member of BLACKPINK, which made a comeback in September of last year with the release of their second regular album, 'BORN PINK,' and has been on a world tour since October of that year.

