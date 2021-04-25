New boy group MIRAE releases a video announcing their official fandom name

The boys look ecstatic throughout the video as they give their fans a representative name. Check it out here to know what it is!

Newest boy band in the Korean music scene, MIRAE, has been raking in love from their fandom since their debut. Managed by DSP Media, the group debuted on March 17, 2021 and has even decided on a fandom name! With their fandom growing with each passing day, the boy group released a special video, looking adorable, today on April 5 revealing their fandom name.

They spoke about the various names the fandom had submitted beforehand and then revealed the name that they would be officially naming them with. They selected the name ‘NOW’. The explanation behind this is that as the group’s name MIRAE means ‘future’ in Korean, the fandom is named NOW as there can’t be a future without the present - which now symbolizes their fans. Member Douhyun even added that the name ended the video by expressing their wish that the fandom would continue to support the group in the future.

Watch the video below:

The seven-member group MIRAE made their debut last month by releasing an EP titled ‘KILLA - MIRAE 1st Mini Album’. Additionally, they performed for their debut stage in Mnet’s M Countdown. Their debut MV, KILLA, has crossed over 10 million views, and their album has crossed more than 26,000 copies in sales. ‘KILLA - MIRAE 1st Mini Album’ features 6 tracks called We Are Future, Higher, SWAGGER, Sweet Dreams, 1 Thing and the title track KILLA. Considering the fact that the group debuted in the middle of a global pandemic, their talents and skills already look top-notch.

Credits :MIRAE Twitter

