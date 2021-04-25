New drama Dark Hole teaser, ONEUS comeback teaser photos, TO1 comeback & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 2. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While the K-industry today was calm, there might still be some news that you might have missed out on. Our Daily Highlights segment doesn’t let you miss out on key moments that you should know, aiming to keep you up-to-date with the important updates that have happened in the K-Pop and K-Drama industry. Check them all out below.

ONEUS marks comeback by releasing first concept photos for Binary Code

After dropping a mysterious teaser, the group has released two contrasting concept photos for their comeback mini-album album ‘Binary Code’. In one of the teasers, we see the members dressed in all black and silver, with hats, oozing sophistication and swag. In another teaser, we see the members dressed up in vibrant, funky colors. Check out the teasers below:

Upcoming OCN drama ‘Dark Hole’ releases a thrilling highlight teaser

Today, OCN dropped a two-minute highlight teaser, starring Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Ok Bin. It revolves around battling mutants (zombie-like creatures?) in the town of Muji. The teaser shows us a glimpse of a mysterious hole, from which rises black, grey-ish smoke that turns people into monsters. And it’s not just the creatures that are haunting the town, it’s also a serial killer. Lee Joon Hyuk plays Yoo Tae Han, a person living in the town and Kim Ok Bin plays Lee Hwa Sun, a police detective. Check out the exciting teaser below:

Imitation’s Lee Jun Young tests negative for COVID 19

U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young came in contact with two COVID confirmed patients on the sets of Naver NOW’s ‘Seri-zabeth’ on April 21. The host Park Se Ri and actor Son Jun Ho were tested positive for the virus a couple of days after the show. To take precautions, Lee Jun Young gave a COVID 10 test and the results came back negative. However, the actor is still maintaining self-quarantine, as stated by his agency, NH EMG. His promotion plans for upcoming drama ‘Imitation’ may be affected due to this.

TO1 announces first comeback with their new name

Formerly known as TOO, group TO1 has announced a May comeback by uploading a teaser on their Twitter account. It just shows a blue sky with some clouds, has their logo, their names and ‘TO1 1st MINI ALBUM’ and the date as 2021.05. Even though it’s the group’s third mini-album, it’s the first one after they officially changed their name to TO1. Check out the teaser below.

For more Korean news and updates, scroll through our Korean section and follow us on Instagram & Twitter!

Credits :Sports Kyunghyang

Share your comment ×