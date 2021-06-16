New drama I Don’t Want To Do Anything based on a webtoon will begin filming in second half of 2021

With a great production company and director, what will this drama turn out as? Read more to know about it.

The webtoon ‘I Don’t Want To Do Anything’ is going to be adapted into a drama series which will be released on an OTT platform. The webtoon’s story surrounds a woman whose age is 26 years. She quits her job in the city after her mother’s death and moves to a small town near the coast. She plans to do nothing for two years and simply live off the earnings she has via a minimalist lifestyle. Everything goes well initially as she feels peaceful and makes new friends, but someone begins vandalising her home with threats. The drama will be focused on the problems faced by the woman in her mid-twenties.

The drama will be produced by GT:st which is also the production company behind the 2019 highest-rated drama ‘Hotel De Luna’. GT:st is a drama production company that was acquired by Studio Dragon which is a drama production, marketing and distribution company that has been behind popular hit dramas like ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’, ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Crash Landing On You’ and ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’. Studio Dragon Corporation itself is under the CJ Group’s Entertainment and Media division with CJ Group being a huge conglomerate of South Korea with several branches and divisions in different industries. Furthermore, the drama will be directed by Lee Yoon Jung. She is popularly known for directing the successful romance drama ‘Cheese in the Trap’ in 2016.

The drama is something that can be relatable for a lot of youth as it talks about problems faced by a woman who escapes the brisk lifestyle and settles near the beach. How many times have people thought about doing nothing all day and just living life in peace? Due to this relatable concept, this drama is worth waiting for as the filming will begin sometime in the latter half of 2021.

