New friends alert: BLACKPINK’s Rosé has added THESE people to her friends list

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has a slew of celebrity friends and she may have added some new ones to the list! On covering a song by an American singer-songwriter, Rosé received a sweet gift in return. She shared the images of the gift on her Instagram story along with words of surprise and gratitude. She was also spotted having dinner with singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo.

Recently, Rosé along with her fellow cast of the variety show ‘Sea of Hope’, singers SHINee’s ONEW, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun and Yoon Jong Shin, did a live cover of John Mayer’s famous melodious song ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. The JTBC variety show boasts a stellar cast of these singers along with talented actors Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah who were watching the performance.

On 16 July, Rosé took to her Instagram Story to share some photos of the gift that she had received in return from the American singer himself. John Mayer has sent a lovely pink guitar to Rosé along with a thank you note that reads “Rosé, I should be thanking you! (So thank you.) -John.” She captioned the image with “Life is complete” and “Thank you”. In the next photo, she tagged John Mayer on the said guitar which was his own model.

A song with heartfelt lyrics and a guitar strumming in the background, Rosé’s voice made a beautiful rendition of the song. The cast member’s background vocals were a nice addition to the live rendition.

You can watch the cover below.

Another report claimed that Rosé had recently dined with Olivia Rodrigo, model Devon Carlson and director Petra Collins (with who she has previously worked).

We love to see Rosé making so many friends in the American music industry and hope to see some collaborations happening soon!

