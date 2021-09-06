New girl group bugAboo by the producer of NCT, IU and Oh My Girl’s hit songs to debut soon

Another talented act is making its way into the Korean pop industry! ‘bugAboo’, a six-member girl group consisting of Choyeon, Yoona, Rainie, Zin, Eunchae and Cyan is gearing up for its debut under ‘Team Entertainment’ and producer of many superhits, Ryan Jhun. The group first revealed their official logo on September 1 at midnight KST, raising the already skyrocketing expectations. The name of the group bugAboo aims at frightening people and conveying the girls as people who will bring new surprises for the fans everyday.

On September 6 KST, bugAboo revealed the teaser images for all the members as well as the group ahead of their debut in October.

Choyeon looks like a complete anime character with big eyes, a perfect smile complementing orange hair. She is a 2001 born vocalist for the group.

Yoona’s perfect visual and captivating smile is enough to make anyone’s heart skip a beat. The member can be seen posing with a cat in her hands.

Rainie gives a sweet and welcoming smile to the camera while being dressed as a high schooler. By origin, Rainie is from Taipei, Taiwan.

Zin too looked amazing while posing in front of a green field, playing with sunflowers. She is the maknae of bugAboo.

Eunchae flaunts her addictive smile under her bangs, wearing a spooky dark outfit.

Cyan gives an intimidating gaze to the camera while holding a gun in her hand in one picture, and looking like a complete baby in the other picture.

Following the individual photos, bugAboo also revealed group photos with two different concepts. The girls can be seen enjoying themselves with firecrackers in their hands, smiling vividly before their debut.

It will be an absolute delight to welcome this super-talented group into the Kpop industry.

Are you excited for bugAboo's debut?