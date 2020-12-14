New Japanese thriller Alice in Borderland breaks records on Netflix: Should you stream it?

Alice in Borderland proves a mega-hit on Netflix. Here's why you should tune in to the dystopian thriller.

Alice is Borderland is the latest Japanese thriller taking over Netflix with ratings skyrocketing every day. It is a new-world dystopian narrative where three friends, Arisu, Karube and Chota suddenly find themselves transported to a desolate, emptied-out version of Tokyo. Anything that works on electricity with IC chips inserted in them has completely stopped working and Tokyo is drowned in darkness. After daylight fades, they soon find out that they have to compete in real-life games with a dead-or-alive end in order to make it in this world. While Chota thinks this is God’s retribution, Arisu quickly realises that only the twisted minds of humans can be behind this. A deck of cards determine the difficulty level and type of game that the players have to play. Hearts represent a game of betrayal, diamonds represent a game of wits, spades represent a game of strength and clubs represent a team battle. Each game has a designated card and the mark on each trump card signifies the game’s genre.

The first season of the show has 8 episodes which makes it the perfect show for a binge. As for actors, the show has all the A-listers you may want to see in a show: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Nijiro Murakami, Keita Machida, Yuki Morinaga and more! Adapted originally from a visual novel of the same name, the Netflix original is produced with brilliance and perfection. A conspiracy lurks behind the games that survivors are forced to play and most of them end up in disaster and death. Players who drop out of the game are instantly executed and those who have entered the game cannot get out unless the game is cleared. Twists and turns await you in this horror/survival thriller where human emotions, instincts and their raw manifestations reign supreme.

If you’re tired of your everyday romance drama, you should definitely give Alice in Borderland a try. The genre is refreshing and novel, the acting incredible and the plot is simply extraordinary. You can watch the trailer for Alice in Borderland below!

Credits :Netflix

