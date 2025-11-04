New Jungkook project coming to India? BTS fans gear up for GOLDEN moments post HYBE India launch

HYBE India has officially launched itself, and as of early this week, the media giant also announced its social media handles in the country. Greeting the fans with a sweet ‘Namaste,’ the online communities have gone feral, and it seems things are moving at a rapid speed, as on November 4, a clip was shared online, seemingly teasing a new project starring Jungkook. Fans have already linked it to his GOLDEN album, which celebrated its 2-year anniversary just a day ago, thanks to the golden props used in the video. An official announcement is awaited soon.

New Jungkook content awaited by fans as India-specific teaser drops

On Tuesday, a clip surfaced online showcasing a mic dipped in gold and the silhouette of a man, as well as a ticket with the words ‘GOLDEN’ printed on it. Fans were quick to notice that the setting appeared all too familiar and linked it to the BTS maknae. The gold-dipped look confirmed it to be Jungkook, but it is not yet known what exactly the project is about.

The BTS ARMY reacted wildly to the teaser, already excited about what’s to come from the star singer who has taken over music charts all over the world. Yesterday, during a livestream, Jungkook expressed his wish to go on a solo tour while watching the teaser for member J-Hope’s concert movie. He sighed, and fans immediately demanded that BIGHIT MUSIC plan something for the singer.

Much in line, they’ve begun guessing that a solo concert or tour could very well be in the works for the 28-year-old. However, this announcement seems unrelated to their wishes. It remains to be seen what HYBE India has in store for the BTS ARMY in the country, right after announcing its entry.

Meanwhile, BTS recently wrapped up recording for their upcoming album set for a March 2026 release. The members are said to be fixing some bits and re-recording the necessary parts.

