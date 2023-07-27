New K-celeb couple in making? Fans amused with Lee Dong Wook and Jang Do Yeon's flirting and chemistry

Actor Lee Dong Wook and comedian Jang Do Yeon caused a sensation when they engaged in a playful and flirtatious interview on the YouTube talk show Salon Drip. The chemistry between the longtime friends had netizens swooning, with many expressing their desire to see them together as a couple. Let's delve into the charming moments that captivated viewers during this heart-fluttering interview.

Lee Dong Wook's playful teasing

At the start of the interview, Jang Do Yeon expressed her concern for Lee Dong Wook's well-being after hearing about his recent shoulder injury during an action scene shoot. She suggested a phone interview to allow him to rest, but the considerate actor insisted on attending in person to avoid repeating any past regrets. Their casual conversation laid the foundation for the playful banter that followed.

As the interview progressed, Lee Dong Wook playfully teased Jang Do Yeon, leading to an adorable moment where she covered her face with cue cards, admitting that she was getting butterflies. This candid interaction sparked excitement among fans who were delighted to witness the duo's undeniable chemistry. Jang Do Yeon further fueled the flirty atmosphere by asking Lee Dong Wook to list his top ten favorite acquaintances in the entertainment industry. As expected, she secured a spot on his list, leading to more affectionate exchanges that left fans gushing with excitement.

Fans Ship the Couple

As the interview spread across the internet, viewers were enchanted by the pair's natural rapport and their undeniable chemistry. The video amassed over 2 million views in just two days, reflecting the immense popularity of the duo's flirty and heartwarming interaction. The playful mood continued when the topic of Jang Do Yeon's hairstyle came up. Lee Dong Wook inquired about her thoughts on growing out her hair, to which she playfully responded that she felt like she resembled a man with long hair.

In a charming response, Lee Dong Wook admitted to being intrigued by her and expressed his interest in her, keeping the delightful banter alive. Their playful banter and genuine chemistry made the video a massive hit, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their next encounter. Only time will tell if this delightful duo will take their friendship to the next level, but one thing is certain – their captivating interview will be remembered for a long time to come.

