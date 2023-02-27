New K-Drama Alert: Kim Dong Wook and Chun Woo Hee to grace the screens with tvN’s Beneficial Fraud

K-Drama fans now have a new show to add to their watch list as tvN announces the ‘Beneficial Fraud’ starring Kim Dong Wook and Chun Woo Hee . The show hunis likely to start airing on May 29. The revenge drama will delve into the story of a con artist and a lawyer with completely different ideologies working together to attain a common goal.

Fans can expect the ‘Find Me In Your Memory’ actor to blaze their screens this time as a lawyer with excessive empathy who is struggling with his daily life and seeking psychiatric help. On the other hand, the ‘Melo Is My Nature’ actress will portray a swindler with no empathy, with her eyes only on committing fraud and deceiving people around her. It will be interesting to see these contrasting characters work together despite the odds, face evil, and attain a common goal.

The cast and crew of Beneficial Fraud

‘Beneficial Fraud’ will be directed by Lee Soo Hyun, who previously worked with Kim Dong Wook in the popular show ‘Find Me In Your Memory’ in 2020. Previously, it was speculated that Song Duk Ho would be the main lead in the upcoming tvN drama, but the decision was reversed due to some issues with his military service. Later, the 39-year-old actor was roped in to take the lead.

Kim Dong Wook began his acting career by appearing in several short films. He rose to prominence as a supporting actor in the 2007 K-Drama 'Coffee Prince,' and he also appeared in 'The Concubine,' 'Romantic Heaven,' 'Along With The Gods,' and 'The Guest’ gaining the audience’s appreciation and love. Chun Woo Hee made her debut in 2004 and since then has given amazing performances in films like ‘Han Gong Ju’, ‘The Beauty Inside’, and ’The Wailing’. The 35-year-old actress was last seen in the K-drama ‘Melo In My Nature’ in 2019, and her last film was ‘The Unlocked’ in 2023. Without a doubt, these two actors are amazing performers, and fans are excited to see this new pairing on screen.

What do you think about Kim Dong Wook and Chun Woo Hee’s pairing? Let us know below.