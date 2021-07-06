New MC in town: Kang Daniel!

Kang Daniel will be emceeing at Mnet dance crew show titled 'Street Woman Fighter'

We love seeing our favourite artists take new steps in their careers. Soloist Kang Daniel will now grab the mic, not just to sing, but to host a show! As announced on 5 July, he will be the MC for Mnet's newest survival program- Street Woman Fighter. The show is a female dance crew competition, a first for the media giant Mnet.

To be released in mid-August, Mnet PD Choi Jung Nam will be helming the shoot. Famous for being one of the names behind well-known dance programs Dancing 9, Hit The Stage and Somebody, Street Woman Fighter seems to be inexperienced hands.

Former member of the project group Wanna One, Kang Daniel has had his own taste of survival programs as a contestant on Produce 101 Season 2. Coming out on top as the number 1 among 101 other participants, Daniel has kept himself booked and busy even after starting a solo career. He has since released 4 albums and featured on other projects.

His most recent project is a song release, Outerspace with famed rapper Loco, also the winner of a rap survival show- Show Me The Money. Now the founder and CEO of his own company, Konnect Entertainment, Kang has had the people's support all through his solo journey. His love for singing and dancing has brought him critical acclaim from fans all over the world. This MC role will act as another challenge to the bold Busan guy.

A flamboyant dancer himself, it will be exciting to see how Kang Daniel adds new elements to the show and keeps his fame going.

Credits :News1

