A new NCT member? Fans speculate as NCT’s Shotaro releases a new cover video with a mysterious dancer

NCT, the ever-growing, ever-glowing supergroup from SM Entertainment, is probably ready for another addition to their squad! A new member seems to be on the way as fans spotted an unidentified person accompanying NCT’s Shotaro in his new cover video. Shotaro wasn’t alone while covering the widely famed Kpop song, EXO’s ‘Growl’ as the video was released on SM Entertainment’s TikTok account.

Being one of its kind, NCT is known for adding new members to their lineup making it a never-ending story of speculations from the fans and revelations from the company’s side. Keen-eyed fans also noted the similarity in the outfits of the two dancers. They each donned a school uniform outfit with a black blazer on top. There seemed to be a logo on the blazer which fans claimed to be the NCT logo as unveiled last year through the SM LIve project.

They both danced in sync to the dance number with Shotaro leading at the front and the unknown person at the back. Through choreographed movements, fans tried to identify the person but were not successful as a cap was fixed right on their head. It could be a backup dancer as many pointed out but one cannot be sure as NCT is known to hide their members in plain sight!

Previously, the newest additions to the group, Sungchan and Shotaro, were launched through NCT 2020. They gained love and acceptance from the NCT fandom and have been growing their careers as artists ever since.

If the speculations are true, we are more than excited for another amazing dancer to be joining the NCT squad!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Doyoung, Mark & Kun share plans for NCT including the Hollywood subunit; Fans vehemently say NO

Are you excited to welcome a new member into NCT? Let us know below.