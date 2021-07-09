New posters revealed for the upcoming tvN suspense thriller drama Tragedy of One

Noir style posters revealed for tvN’s ‘Tragedy of One’. Read ahead to know more

On July 9, tvN released new posters, post the two teasers, of the upcoming suspense thriller drama ‘Tragedy of One’. One main poster shows the lead cast in black and white hues with a single line on the poster, “Tragedy begins as soon as the truth is swallowed”. The character posters gave us an inside detail on their personality and how they carry themselves. The drama revolves around the residents of ‘Royal at the Hill’, a luxurious neighbourhood where only the top 1% live.

Baek Soo-Hyun (Ji Jin Hee) is one of the best journalists and anchors in the country. On camera, he lives by his strong beliefs and provides the truth to his audience with ease but off camera, he is considered an emotionless and cold hearted man who does not see anything but his goal and will do anything to reach it.

He is married to Seo Eun Soo (Yoon Se Ah), the daughter of the chairman of Jegang Group, one of the most powerful companies in the country. She is famously known to be a miniature artist but always dotes over her family. She does everything in her power to maintain the dignity of herself and her family but an incident unraveled all her hard work.

Cha Seo Young (Kim Hye Eun) is an announcer for a broadcast station. She has everything, including a prestigious job, exemplary educational background, and a beautiful appearance, but she is rarely satisfied with what she has. The more she has, the more she wants and cannot take no for an answer.

The poster shows them being in the path of darkness with just a little light shining on them, indicating that there is very little that the world knows and there are more skeletons in the closet than anyone would expect.

The drama is set to air on August 4 at 10:30 pm KST and we cannot wait to see the mystery behind these characters and their connections unveil itself.

Credits :tvN Entertainment

