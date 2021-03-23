New teaser released for Jackson Wang's upcoming single Leave Me Loving You

The GOT7 rapper and singer assured that March would be full of new music and he fulfilled it, these are the new details of 'Leave Me Loving You'.

Jackson Wang thrilled his fans by unexpectedly revealing the premiere of his solo single, making it the fourth project announced in the month of March so far. On March 21, through Team Wang's social media, reposted by the artist himself and Sublime Artist Agency, they posted teasers for "Leave Me Loving You".

The GOT7 member released the D-5 poster to officialize the countdown to the release of his new spring track. In the picture, the idol appeared in the center and the front part simulated a car pulling away from him. D-5 had a melancholic and a bit sad style.

This wasn't the only exciting teaser that Jackson Wang shared with fans. Shortly after, a teaser image for "Leave Me Loving You" was posted with a spoiler of the lyrics. In the photograph, he appreciated the title of the song in English and Chinese, and an excerpt of the song was written on what seemed like a torn piece of a ticket or a bill.

In the D-4 countdown poster released the next day, we see Jackson Wang in the same attire as seen in the previous teaser. He is sitting on a comfy-looking restaurant chair hugging his knees and looking broody with a toothpick between his lips.

We are now at D-3 and the melancholy dripping from the posters does not seem to lessen. Jackson Wang is mid-ride, holding the handles of a classic/retro gents bicycle and looking at something to his left. Whatever it is, or isn't, is making him smile. He seems to be waiting (for someone) or seeing a memory of him doing the same.

It has succeeded in making us curious and anticipating the release of "Leave Me Loving You". The song will premiere globally this March 26 at 1 pm KST and will be available on different music platforms. Meanwhile, his latest collaboration with Indonesian singer Afgan, "M.I.A" has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube.

Credits :Team Wang

