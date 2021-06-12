New unconventional MBC show will audition idols based on mental and physical strength

Here is a fusion of survival programs and auditions. Read more to find out!

In a unique way to select idols, a new show plans to combine the elements of auditions and survival programs by choosing idols based on their physical and mental strengths. The working title of the show is ‘Extreme Debut Wild Idols’. It will be airing on MBC, the broadcast company known for shows like ‘Infinite Challenge’ and dramas like ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’. The concept of this new show is based on ‘Steel Troops’, a competitive show where representatives from different military units of South Korea competed with each other to determine the strongest unit out of them. People from across the country participate to represent their unit and prove that their unit is the best. A total of 24 participants go through specially-designed missions that examine the person’s mental strength, physical stamina as well as cooperation. These missions are created by military experts.

‘Extreme Debut Wild Idols’ directly lifts this concept and applies it to the world of idols with the additional reward where the person can debut based on their physical and mental performance. Idol auditions and survival programs are largely done based on their singing and dancing skills. However, this show discards the conventional ways. It will be designed to evoke their survival instincts and also give them a chance to create their team as they proceed in the competition, sort of like a reality program. The producer of the show is Choi Min Geun who is popular for directing the show ‘Real Men’ and he is joined by Producer Han Young Long who has directed ‘Radio Star’. The duo will be working to conceptualise this quirky show which is still under stages of planning and talking with various agencies for audition recruitments.

