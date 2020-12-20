New Year Blues stars Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Sooyoung & Yoo Tae Oh surprise fans on Running Man; Watch

New Year Blues stars Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Sooyoung and Yoo Tae Oh recently appeared on the variety show Running Man. Watch it below!

The cast of the upcoming film “New Year Blues” are the next guests on SBS’s “Running Man”! In the preview for next week’s episode, the “Running Man” members are informed that the episode they are recording will be the last one of 2020. As such, the members take some time to reflect on how they felt about each other this year, which quickly devolves into a joking insult contest.

After this, the guests are introduced: Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh. The cast and guests play a traditional New Year game of yut, which ends in explosive outbursts from Kim Jong Kook and Sooyoung. Following this is a game of “sledding,” except in flour instead of snow. This episode of “Running Man” will air on December 27 at 5 pm Korean standard time. “New Year Blues,” which was slated to premiere at the end of December, has been postponed due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

If you missed it, back in October, BLACKPINK made an appearance on the variety show. When BLACKPINK came out to perform their hit new single, Lovesick Girls. The male cast members looked particularly excited to have “real” guests after having to treat Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo like guests in the previous episode and were full of complaints when Jun So Min joined BLACKPINK in the dance.

BLACKPINK immediately threw themselves into the fray as they threw the dice and played tackle sports on a soapy playing field. The highlight of the preview was a “truth game,” in which the cast and guests wore animal ear headbands that “sensed” if they were telling the truth. Yang Se Chan came out swinging, asked Rosé if she had a boyfriend, but the BLACKPINK members deflected by chiming in: Jisoo asked, “Am I prettier?” and Jennie asked Lee Kwang Soo, “You’ve rewatched the video with my poem right?” (referring to a previous episode of the show).

