Newbie or expert: Test your Korean drama knowledge with Pinkvilla's ultimate K Drama QUIZ

Do you think you're an expert on K-Dramas? Take Pinkvilla's ultimate K-Drama quiz and find out whether you really have what it takes to back your claim.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: December 8, 2020 07:29 pm
A scene from Goblin.
K-Dramas are taking over the world with millions of people growing into new fans every day. Especially with the global situation at the moment, a lot of people are turning to Korean dramas for a source of comfort. The stories portrayed in these bite-sized dramas have enough humour, melodrama, action and mystery to keep you at the edge of your seat, albeit thoroughly entertained.

Have you been watching K-Dramas since long before they became cool? Are you a new fan but have somehow exhausted the entire directory of K-Dramas? While both are definitely worth applaud, you can now officially get certified as experts of Korean dramas by taking this fun quiz down below. It’s simple, answer the questions correctly and we’ll tell you if you’re a newbie or an expert.

What are you waiting for? Take Pinkvilla’s ultimate K-Drama quiz now!

How did you perform on this quiz? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Youtube

