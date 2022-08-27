NewJeans: ADOR issues statement clarifying the lyrics for K-pop rookies’ ‘Cookie’

NewJeans is a five member group that debuted on August 1 with five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The girl group decided on a unique concept where they moved with three title tracks and even released two of them as pre-releases to keep the fans hooked to their concept. A B-side track was also revealed to the public beforehand.

The group’s debut EP was dropped digitally on August 1 and the physical album sale began on August 8 with the third title track ‘Cookie’ as its music video released on the former date. As the audiences began listening to the song, many questions arose about the innuendos of these lyrics being sung by teens.

ADOR, the management agency responsible for NewJeans has now responded to all controversies in a new statement. In the notice, the company went into detail behind the meaning of the song. They start off by saying that it is unfortunate that the lyrics were interpreted differently than intended and have apologised for any misunderstanding it may have caused.

Explaining the purpose behind the EP, it was also revealed that a storyline binds all the four tracks on the album and were meant as depictions of the relationship between artists and fans, that is the creators and their audience.

Speaking about all tracks and finally the lyrics in concern on ‘Cookie’, ADOR stated that the lyrics are about burning CDs and baking cookies, the concepts that essentially carry a similar connotation in Korean. The same have apparently been displayed through symbolism of cookie and CD in the music video for the song. The lyrics have been broken down further to explain the exclusivity of the group’s music being with ADOR and hence the ‘it ain't for free’ line has been used.

Moreover, ADOR is said to have consulted English professors, professional interpreters, translators, and native speakers about the concerns of the lyricism. They also mentioned having taken the help of a Korean woman and a Swedish woman as the songwriters for the song and a bilingual Korean woman as a translator.

Check out the original statement by ADOR below.

