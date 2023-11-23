NewJeans’ agency ADOR issues statement denying mismanagement of Hanni and Hyein

NewJeans’ agency ADOR, has officially addressed recent controversies surrounding its management of the group. Concerns were raised by fans who felt that ADOR was not providing the NewJeans members with the desired educational opportunities. In response to these emerging controversies, ADOR has issued a statement addressing its management of the idols.

NewJeans mismanagement controversies emerge

On November 21, NewJeans' Hanni held a live broadcast during which she expressed her desire to share something important. She revealed to fans that she had informed the company (ADOR) about her wish to take more Korean language classes, but they declined, stating that she didn't require them. Hanni further mentioned that her last Korean lesson was two years ago.

Given that NewJeans debuted only a year ago, fans were troubled by the revelation that Hanni had requested additional Korean lessons and was denied by her agency. Some fans even raised concerns, suggesting that denying access to education could be considered a violation of human rights.

The following day, Hanni addressed the situation on the fan communication platform Phoning, clarifying that there had been a misunderstanding regarding her request for Korean lessons, and it had "not reached my label or CEO." In her message to Bunnies (her fandom name), she explained, "What I said during the last Phoning call, I think there's been a misunderstanding." Hanni elaborated that about a year ago, she casually mentioned to her manager (who has since left the company) her desire to resume Korean classes, and the manager responded in a light-hearted manner, which she interpreted as a joke and found amusing.

She emphasized that this conversation did not reach her label or CEO, as it was a lighthearted exchange. Hanni expressed deep regret for any confusion, stating that she never intended for her previous remarks to gain such attention. She reassured fans that there was no cause for concern or misunderstanding and hoped they wouldn't worry about the situation.

NewJeans agency ADOR releases statement

Later on the same day, ADOR issued a statement addressing not only the controversy surrounding Hanni's alleged denial of Korean lessons but also other recent concerns. These concerns included Hyein's reported school dropout and the installment of dental veneers at a young age, raising worries among fans that these decisions might have been influenced or made by ADOR.

In their official statement they mentioned-

“Dear All,

In light of the various false information circulating after Hanni’s recent Phoning live, we would like to clarify the company’s position. Regarding members’ education, ADOR has been hiring instructors and scheduling classes based on the needs of NewJeans members. We have been doing so continuously, and even recently, we had a separate language class for Hanni. This applies to Korean language education as well.

Hyein’s decision to take the school equivalency exam and pursue homeschooling was entirely made by her parents, and the rumor that Hyein has had her teeth laminated is not true. Hyein started the dental program before joining ADOR as a trainee, with the consent of her parents. Furthermore, the program was aimed at improving dental alignment safety while preserving her existing teeth as much as possible, which is clearly different from dental laminates.

ADOR places utmost importance on the fact that the members of NewJeans are going through a significant phase of personal growth and learning that goes beyond their entertainment activities, encompassing all aspects of their daily lives.

As always, ADOR will fulfill our responsibilities with dedication and commitment in supporting the NewJeans members. Therefore, we sincerely request that you refrain from unfounded speculations and exaggerated interpretations regarding privacy matters concerning the members.

Thank you.”

