NewJeans is a K-pop girl group that is managed by ADOR. However, the company has made an announcement regarding multiple malicious posts against the girl group in the last couple of days. With an elaborate statement, it has threatened the online harassers with strong legal action.

ADOR releases official statement addressing malicious posts against NewJeans

On June 5, 2024, ADOR released a statement addressing the online harassment that NewJeans has been facing. The company has decided to take strong legal action against the users spreading malicious rumors about the members. In the statement, the management mentioned that there has been a rise in malicious comments, slander, and defamation targeting NewJeans.

The company has been actively monitoring online communities for such harmful activities and has noted an increase in anonymous malicious posts aimed at the group. In response, ADOR is preparing to take both civil and criminal legal measures against the perpetrators, emphasizing that no settlements or leniency will be offered.

Moreover, ADOR has provided an email hotline (protect@ador.world) for fans to report any rights infringements or malicious activities against NewJeans. The agency expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and reaffirmed their dedication to protecting the rights of the NewJeans members.

More about NewJeans and their future activities

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation and shortly after released their self-titled EP.

In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG.

The group released their second EP, Get Up, along with the singles Super Shy, ETA, and Cool with You. They also made their comeback in 2024 with the release of double singles titled How Sweet and Bubble Gum along with the music videos for the tracks.

Moreover, the group is also scheduled to make their official Japanese debut with another double single on June 21, 2024. It will consist of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. Additionally, the group will be holding their first-ever Japanese fan meeting concert.

