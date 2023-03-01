NewJeans and BTS rank high on February Star Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute's monthly ranking is based on the star's reputation, media, communication, and participation index. The recently launched list has ranked the Korean celebrities for February. The highlight of the ranking was NewJeans topping the chart for the second consecutive time followed by Lim Young Woong in second place and BTS in third place. Top five February 2023 Star Brand reputation rankings

NewJeans The South Korean girl group ranked first on the chart. With a reputation index of 7,176,143, the five-member K-pop group saw a surge in its reputation compared with the last score by 32.59 per cent. The K-pop band debuted in the year 2022 and has grabbed a lot of attention for its old-school and refreshing music style.

Lim Young Woong The 31-year-old pop singer made his debut in 2016, and since then, he has been a fan favourite. Starting as a ballad singer, he harnessed his talent for trot singing. In February, the reputation index of Lim Young Woong was 7,187,117, ranking it at the number-two spot on the list. BTS The popular K-pop boy band has taken over the world with its music. With a brand reputation index of 7,527,175, the seven-member boy band ranked at the number three spot in the list. Popular for songs like ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Yet To Come’, they are one of the most loved artists across the globe.

Son Heung Min With a brand reputation of 5,195,224, the footballer rose to the rank with an increase of 28.56%. His recent brand collaborations and performance have made him a top star in his homeland. Kim Min Jae The popular South Korean actor-singer ranked at the fifth spot in the chart with a brand reputation of 5,112,490. His brand reputation grew by 65.90 percent in the last month. The 26-year-old made his acting debut in 2014 and has starred in popular shows like 'Dr. Romantic', and 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', and his recent show, 'Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist'. The list was further followed by BLACKPINK on the sixth spot, followed by Yoo Jae Suk, Baek Jong Won, Lee Chan Won, Song Joong Ki, EXO, Song Hye Kyo, IU, SEVENTEEN, H1-KEY, Kim Ho Joong, TWICE, Young Tak, Girls' Generation, BIGBANG, IVE, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, NCT, Moon Ga Young, Younha, Super Junior's Kim Heechul, Kim Yeon Koung, Kand Daniel, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Gong Yoo in order. What do you think of the Star Brand Reputation Ranking? Let us know below.

