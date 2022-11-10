NewJeans and TXT to release new music in January 2023; BTS solo updates in HYBE briefing

NewJeans According to ADOR, five piece NewJeans will make their first comeback on January 2, 2023. They are set to release their single album ‘OMG’ with one title track and one B-side track. The pre-release single will be released on December 19 ahead of the official comeback. The highlight of a winter concept as opposed to their summer concept which was used during their debut, will be seen in their first single ‘OMG’. Following an immensely successful debut with the self-titled album and the viral fame of songs Attention and Hype Boy, the fans of the group- Bunnies , are excited to witness new sides of NewJeans.

K-pop girl group NewJeans is set to make a comeback soon. On November 10, it was confirmed that the rookies will release new music with a single album in January 2023, to be preceded with a single in mid-December. Soon after, it was also confirmed that TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be releasing their next mini-album in January as well, kick-starting another crucial year for the group. HYBE held a community briefing with their artists and officials on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel on the same day to update the audiences with their plans for the upcoming year.

TXT

Boy group and 4th generation leaders, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make their long awaited comeback in January 2023. To start off the year with their most anticipated 5th mini-album, they are said to be making a festive return. Their last release was the 4th EP ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, which was released in early 2022, making the upcoming album drop after 9 months. The boys have recently completed their first world tour, ACT : LOVESICK, with 19 shows in 13 cities and have left for ‘Music Bank in Chile’ today sans member Taehyun who is currently recovering from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus earlier this week.

HYBE Community Briefing

In a broadcast of over an hour, the various officials of HYBE came forward to delve into details about the new and improved sides of the artists under them. Their future plans include HYBE LABELS JAPAN’s first boy group &TEAM’s debut for December 7. Moreover, a new boy group will debut under the label in 2023 and the female version of the idol survival program ‘I-LAND’ will be launched in 2023 giving rise to a sister group for ENHYPEN.

Groups, SEVENTEEN and fromis_9 will each make a comeback in the first half of 2023 while ENHYPEN will also work on their own new music following the completion of their world tour. LE SSERAFIM will go on their own first world tour soon and continue to meet fans in Asia, USA, Canada and more. Soloist Hwang Minhyun who will star in the upcoming Alchemy of Souls 2 aka Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow which is set to premiere on December 10 following which he will get ready to release his solo music. After the disbandment of NU’EST, he and member Baekho decided to stay with HYBE and the latter has already begun his solo promotions by releasing an album earlier.

Regarding BTS, while reaffirming that the group will focus more on solo projects for the time being, it was also confirmed that RM will be releasing his solo album next, following member Jin. Other members’ solo projects are also underway and will be announced later on. Chairman Bang Si Hyuk emphasized on the importance of BTS in HYBE and made it a point to thank the fans of the group, ARMY, for their continued support. The CEO asked the viewers to look forward to the upcoming activities of BTS and the members.

Which HYBE artist’s music are you looking forward to, the most?