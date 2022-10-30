NewJeans announces fandom name and upcoming official lightstick to celebrate 100 days of debut

NewJeans is celebrating a milestone in their newly begun career. Completing 100 days since their debut, the girl group has established quite a fan following. And now they have decided to name the thousands that have joined the fandom. Furthermore, the group revealed the first look at their upcoming lightstick. NewJeans’ fan club

From October 29 onwards, NewJeans’ fans will be called Bunnies. In a post on the group’s official social media, they wrote, “We’d like to announce NewJeans’ official fanclub name! You know who we are. We Are Bunnies!” They will also be known as Tokki which is the Korean word for a bunny.

NewJeans’ lightstick

A sneak peek at the girl group’s upcoming official lightstick was unveiled on the same day. It showed a minimalistic design in white color with a U shape on top depicting the bunny’s ears while two dots replaced with N and J for NewJeans as well as a star and a heart occasionally, along with a changing light was on the lightstick. In a following post it was shared that the lightstick will be called Binky Bong and is set to release in the first quarter of 2023.

NewJeans is the latest brainchild of HYBE in collaboration with ADOR, its subsidiary. The girl group is made up of five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, with Minji acting as the leader. They debuted with an EP of the same name as their group. It included 3 title tracks, Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie as well as one B-side track, Hurt. Their debut has been globally talked about with their songs’ choreographies becoming viral trends. The group’s visual aesthetics and overall fashion have also become trendy within in a short time. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans: A girl group that broke the mold of a typical 4th Gen K-pop group and took over the scene