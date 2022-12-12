NewJeans announces pre-release track ‘Ditto’ ahead of their single album release ‘OMG’

On December 12, 2022, it was announced that NewJeans will be releasing two new singles. On their official Twitter account, the motion teasers for the tracks are posted.

NewJeans will be releasing new songs, ‘Ditto’ which will be out on December 19, 2022 and ‘OMG’ will be releasing on January 2, 2023. Fans are excited as NewJeans will be presenting new music to them towards the end of the year and the start of the next.

The single album 'OMG' will be released in January of next year, and 'Ditto' will be a pre-release track before that. For the song ‘Ditto,’ a motion teaser has been made public. On December 19, 2022, at 6 PM KST, the song ‘Ditto’ will be released. Whereas, ‘OMG’ will be released on January 2, 2023 at 6 PM KST.

About NewJeans

NewJeans is a five member girl group formed by ADOR which is a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein make up the group. On July 22, 2022, they released the pre-debut song 'Attention.' The music video received a remarkable 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours. As soon as the song was released, they attracted a lot of attention from the public and quickly gained popularity. Everyone was shocked by the group's unexpected release because there was no prior information about them. Their second single, 'Hype Boy,' was released on July 23, 2022. Two days later, another b-side track called 'Hurt' was also made available. Finally on August 1, 2022, the group released their extended play, ‘NewJeans,’ alongside their third single ‘Cookie.’ This rookie girl group set the record for highest number of sales of a debut album in its first week.

Check out the teasers for their first- ever comeback here: