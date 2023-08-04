NewJeans at Lollapalooza 2023 Highlights: Minji reacts to OMG chants, Danielle gets emotional, and more

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group who is just one year old has completely taken over the world with their captivating performances and out-of-the-world music. The group performed at Lollapalooza 2023 music festival alongside renowned names artists on August 3 held in the city of Chicago. They created history as the first female K-pop girl group to perform at the show leaving a huge impact on the crowd of Lollapalooza given the loud cheers and roars from the audience for the group. Here's a closer look.

NewJeans' performance

The HYBE LABELS girl group performed almost all of their songs released in a different style. They sang the band version of popular tracks like Hype Boy, Attention, Ditto, and OMG. The audience experiences their R&B song Hurt (250 remix version). Rock version of Cookie and all the songs from their latest album EP Get Up which include New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, for the first time Get Up and ASAP.

Lollapalooza audience for NewJeans

The girl group with their catchy song lyrics and infectious music had a huge audience for one of the biggest festivals in the world. What's more surprising is that an impressive amount of people were seen leaving the sight after the Hype Boy singers' performance leaving netizens and the fans present at the venue in awe.

Minji's reaction to OMG chants

OMG was a hit release by the ADOR artist and has even Billboard given the amount of love it received. The eldest member of the group was seen having the time of her life at the show and was surprised by fans. When the crowd started singing along to OMG the member was in shock and seemed joyous with the reaction.

Danielle got emotional after the performance

As the group's set concluded, a snippet of the girls was captured getting emotional. Member Danielle was in tears while Hanni gave her a warm hug, making each other and fans proud for performing on such a big platform.

NewJeans with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

American pop star Billie Eilish and musical genius FINNEAS were spotted at Lollapalooza 2023 with the Super Shy singers. This moment was captured by the group as they shared it on their social media pages.

The Rose's Kim Woosung at OMG singers' Lollapalooza performance

The main vocalist Kim Woosung was spotted in the crowd for NewJeans' performance at Lollapalooza. Fans quickly recognized it was the main vocalist of the Korean rock band The Rose.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Our Blues star Lee Byung Hun and Switch actress Lee Min Jung anticipating their second child; agencies confirm