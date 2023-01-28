NewJeans become the youngest and fastest K-Pop group to achieve THIS with latest album OMG

According to the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) on the 27th, the sales of NewJeans ' first single 'OMG' released on January 2nd was 1,013,462 copies.With this, NewJeans has their first 'Million Seller' album in about 6 months of their debut. This is the result achieved after 3 weeks of release. Physical album sales are about 720,000 copies, and Weverse album sales are about 290,000 copies. Circle Chart counts sales by subtracting the amount of returns from shipments of physical albums such as CDs and platform albums such as Weverse albums.

'OMG' became a 'half million seller' on the second day of its release.It recorded 700,000 copies in the first week (record sales for a week based on the release date). As a result, NewJeans also became the least-annual group among the artists (4 teams) with the top 5 first-time albums by girl groups of all time based on the circle chart. BLACKPINK (2 albums), aespa, and IVE are the only teams with records above New Jeans.

NewJeans:

The sales of their debut album NewJeans, released in August, was about 760,000 copies (both physical and Weverse combined) as of the end of last year based on the circle chart.The sales of 'OMG' increased by 350,000 more than the sales of NewJeans. However, NewJeans is still steadily selling thanks to the popularity of 'OMG'. 'OMG' took first place on the latest Circle Chart Weekly Album Chart.The title song ‘OMG’ of the same name as the b-side song ‘Ditto’ of ‘OMG’ swept the first and second places on the global K-pop chart, digital chart, and streaming chart at once.

NewJeans’ achievements:

According to the latest weekly chart (as of January 26) announced by Spotify on January 27th, the title song 'OMG' of the same name as the b-side song 'Ditto' from NewJeans' new album 'OMG' has been released. It ranked 18th and 24th respectively in the global 'Weekly Top Song'. 'Ditto', which recently achieved 100 million streams on Spotify and was loved by listeners around the world, landed in the top 20 of the global 'Weekly Top Song' for three consecutive weeks. This song charted on Spotify's ‘Weekly Top Song’ chart in 23 countries/regions, including Taiwan's ‘Weekly Top Song’ at #1 and the US' ‘Weekly Top Song’ at #36.

ALSO READ: TXT makes strides in latest album sales; BTS’ RM receives the cutest message from leader Soobin

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.