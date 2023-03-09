NewJeans becomes fastest Korean act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

HYBE’s newest girl group NewJeans, which is under the management of ADOR, has been a sensation ever since their debut on 22 July 2022. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, NewJeans has become the new big thing in the Korean music universe. The girl group has so far released one mini-album and one single album, and with only six songs under their name, managed a fantastic feat.

NewJeans on Spotify

Based on the latest numbers by the music platform itself, NewJeans has gathered 1 billion cumulative music streams on their songs only seven months into their debut. An astounding feat, this has officially made them the fastest ever Korean act to do so. Among their six songs, the B-side ‘Hurt’, which was also the one not released separately as a single is the only one under 100 million streams. Chart hits ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Ditto’ have 200 million streams each, with ‘OMG’ and ‘Attention’ catching up. Meanwhile, their debut title track ‘Cookie’ is also not too far behind.

About NewJeans

Planning on bringing a new world of timeless music, much like the clothing item jeans, the group has long surpassed any expectations of them. Created by the former visual director of SM Entertainment who is known to have worked on the concepts of popular groups like Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO and Red Velvet. Initially a CBO, she is currently the CEO of ADOR and the person being credited for the viral conceptualisation of NewJeans as well as successfully bringing back the Y2K concept to K-pop.

Recently, members, Hanni and Hyein made appearances at the Milan and Paris Fashion Week respectively, once again displaying the global influence of the girl group and its members. NewJeans was also announced as the ambassador for Levi's, making it a hilarious moment for the fans. The members have also been revealed as the honorary ambassadors for the 2023 Seoul Fashion Week alongside their personal ambassadorships for Gucci and Armani Beauty for Hanni, Louis Vuitton for Hyein, Burberry for Danielle and Chanel for Minji.

